The Upcoming Movie About Anthony Bourdain Looks Like An Emotional Rollercoaster

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

Bourdain committed suicide in 2018, and his death sent massive shockwaves through the world of entertainment and food. Now, fans will get an inside look at the impact he had on others with this new film. (RELATED: Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide)

The description is as follows:

It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind . . . Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

You can watch the trailer below.

As I said above, Bourdain’s death was incredibly shocking. I remember walking into the office on the morning the news broke super early, looking up at the TV and the only other person around and I just sat there stunned.

What could we really say? The man traveled the world, learned about new cultures and took fans along for the ride.

Then, seemingly in the blink of an eye, Bourdain was dead.

Hopefully, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” gives fans a great look at the life he lived while on this planet because his story is certainly one worth telling.

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting July 16!