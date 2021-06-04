Allen West To Resign As Texas GOP Chairman

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West announced his “irrevocable resignation” as chairman of the Texas Republican Party during a meeting with party officials Friday morning.

West will remain at the helm of the Texas GOP until a successor is chosen July 11 at a yet undetermined location, party officials said in a press release. The former Florida congressman assumed the post less than one year ago, unseating former Chairman James Dickey to lead the nation’s largest state Republican Party last July.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. I pray Godspeed for this governing body,” he said, according to the press release.

During his tenure, the Texas GOP pursued a number of policy priorities in this year’s legislative session. The party backed a heartbeat abortion bill, which Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in May. A party-backed constitutional carry bill is also headed to the governor’s desk, and lawmakers nearly passed a party-backed election integrity bill. (RELATED: Here’s How The Establishment Media Are Distorting The New Texas Voter Bill)

West was critical of Abbott’s coronavirus restrictions, especially the statewide mask mandate, though the governor reopened the state in early March.

West also backed former President Donald Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election. After the Supreme Court tossed out Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit seeking to invalidate votes from four battleground states, West suggested “law-abiding states” should form their own union.

West will “prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career,” party officials said in the press release. The party also said no matter where he goes next, he will remain “a bulwark against progressive socialism and a champion for the principles of Texas and our American Republic.”

His resignation fueled speculation he might run for statewide office, according to the Texas Tribune. West has not ruled out challenging Abbott for the governorship in next year’s election. Abbott has already drawn a primary challenge from former state Sen. Don Huffines, though Trump endorsed the governor for reelection this week.

The state office for Texas Land Commissioner will also be an open seat in next year’s election as incumbent commissioner George P. Bush announced his bid for state attorney general.