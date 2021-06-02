George P. Bush Announces Bid For Texas Attorney General

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush officially announced a run for Texas Attorney General Wednesday at a campaign launch event in Austin.

Bush is the son of former Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush. He could be slated to challenge current Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is not term-limited but has not announced whether he will seek a third term in 2022.

Bush drew attention to Paxton’s ongoing legal troubles at the event, according to the Texas Tribune. Paxton was indicted on charges of securities fraud in 2015, and the case is still working through the legal system as of now. In October of last year, several top aides accused Paxton of abusing his office to help allies and accepting bribes.

“Enough is enough, Ken,” Bush reportedly said at Wednesday’s event. “You’ve brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office.” (RELATED: George Bush Calls Republican Party ‘Isolationist, Protectionist, And To A Certain Extent Nativist’)

Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Big things coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U5cYFAFlCk — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 24, 2021

Bush has been the only member of his family to publicly support former President Donald Trump, who is also reportedly friendly with Paxton. Bush tweeted in May that he had met with Trump in Florida, and said he would support Trump if he ran for the White House again in 2024.

George W. Bush did not support Trump in either of his presidential runs. Jeb Bush publicly feuded with Trump on multiple occasions after their 2016 primary fight, and former President George H.W. Bush, George P. Bush’s grandfather, reportedly called Trump a “blowhard,” while Trump took several public shots at him prior to his death in 2018.