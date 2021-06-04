Report: Actor Drake Bell Charged With Attempted Endangering Of Children

Police reportedly charged actor Drake Bell with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Bell, most known for his role on Nickelodeon’s “Drake And Josh,” participated in an inappropriate chat with a minor, Fox 8 reported Friday. Bell’s mugshot, which was taken at the Cuyahoga County Jail, was dated June 3, according to the outlet. The date of Bell’s arrest is unknown.

Drake Bell Charged with Attempted Endangering Children, Pleads Not Guilty https://t.co/LBDAzE94X2 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 4, 2021

Bell pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $2,500 bond, according to the outlet.(RELATED: Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Accused Of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend, He Denied Claims)

The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 1, 2017, the same day Bell performed at The Odean Concert Club, according to a tweet published by TMZ. The tweet has since been deleted.

This isn’t Bell’s first run-in with the law.

A judge sentenced Bell to 96 hours in jail in his DUI case back in 2016, according to The Wrap. His plea deal at the time included four years of probation and Bell was required to complete a mandatory alcohol education program, according to the outlet. The actor and singer was pulled over by police for driving erratically at the time.

Bell was also pulled over for DUI in 2009.