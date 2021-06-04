Service Workers Empty Port-A-Potty And Make Horrifying Discovery

A service crew made a tragic discovery when they emptied a port-a-potty in Northeast Houston and discovered a dead “full-grown baby” late Thursday morning.

“At approximately 9:30 am on Monday morning, the port-a-can was emptied by the service company,” Sheriff’s County Major Susan Cotter said during a press briefing. “When they came to empty it today, they found a baby, a full-grown baby in the port-a-can with the umbilical cord still attached.”

The port-a-potty is located in a frequently visited area within Magnolia Gardens Park in Houston, Cotter said, and explained that “there was a lot of people here because of the holiday, but the past couple of days, probably looked a lot like this, very deserted.” Cotter further noted that there is no information on the suspect and asked for anyone who may have information to contact Crimestoppers or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

“At this point, we don’t know if it’s a male or a female,” Cotter said of the baby, “it’s tragic.” When asked how far along she thought the baby was, Cotter replied: “It appeared to be full term.”

