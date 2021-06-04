Logan Paul apparently passed on an opportunity to fight Tyson Fury.

Paul, who is boxing Floyd Mayweather this Sunday, told the media during his availability Thursday that Tyson Fury pitched him on a fight, but he quickly passed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

Logan Paul says Tyson Fury offered to fight him but he wanted no part of Fury @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/UFJdypMu0z — BroBible (@BroBible) June 3, 2021

Yeah, I’d say passing on fighting Tyson Fury is probably a good idea for Logan Paul and just about every other boxer on the planet.

Tyson Fury stepped into the ring against Deontay Wilder and mauled him like it was absolutely nothing. If Wilder got annihilated in their rematch, how do we think Logan Paul would do?

Knocked out within the first 10 seconds?

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

There’s not enough money in the world that makes potential serious damage being done to your health worth it. Seeing as Fury is gigantic compared to Logan Paul and everyone else, passing on getting in the ring with him was a very smart idea.

Logan wants to make money and increase his fame. Getting your head taken off by a guy like Tyson Fury won’t help that cause.

Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder. His plans after the fight involve a lot of cocaine and hookers. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2020

Now, we’ll find out this Sunday what Logan is all about when he steps in the ring against Floyd Mayweather. It should be fun!