Logan Paul Says Conor McGregor Is A ‘Small Guy’ With A ‘Big Name’

Logan Paul seems to want a shot at Conor McGregor.

Paul is slated to fight Floyd Mayweather this Sunday, and judging from some recent comments about the UFC star, he’s laying the groundwork for a bout. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During his Thursday media availability, Paul said that the Irish-born sensation is a “big name” but a “small person.” You can listen to his comments below.

The refreshing thing about Logan Paul is that unlike his brother Jake, he doesn’t come off like an absolute clown. He comes off like a reasonable and smart person.

When he’s talking trash, he doesn’t make you want to stick a fork in your eye. It’s very different from his little brother.

Now, if he fights Conor McGregor, he will get mauled if it’s UFC rules. In fact, that might not even be legal.

You can’t let a guy like Logan Paul get in the octagon with a guy like Conor McGregor. You’re just asking for someone to get seriously hurt, and I don’t care about the size advantage.

Once you’re on the ground, it’ll make no difference.

I’d actually love to see that fight way more than a fight against Mayweather, but I guess we just have to do that first. Make Logan/Conor happen next!