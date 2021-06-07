Watch The Trailer For The Netflix Horror-Thriller ‘Blood Red Sky’

Netflix’s new movie “Blood Red Sky” looks incredibly sinister.

The plot of the film from the streaming giant, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the inner monster she has fought to hide.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is a solid indication of things to come, this movie is going to be pretty strange and terrifying. Give the preview a watch below.

What are we all thinking here? I thinking it looks like a fascinating movie. It’s also pretty interesting that it’s in two languages.

Admittedly, I have no idea what language the woman was speaking, but it doesn’t really matter. That’s what subtitles are for.

As for whatever this woman might be, the easy money appears to be on a vampire. I think they made that pretty clear when her teeth came out.

I could be wrong, but that’s what my very early bet is on.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long to find out because “Blood Red Sky” hits Netflix July 23. Let us know what you think in the comments.