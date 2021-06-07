Alabama Extends Nick Saban Through The 2028 Season

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has reached a big extension with the program.

The Crimson Tide announced Monday that the seven-time national champion has reached an extension through the 2028 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the exact sum he’ll be paid wasn’t announced, the release stated that his base salary of $8.425 million will increase annually.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

This had to be the easiest decision of the college football season, right? Extending Nick Saban is just common sense.

The man has won seven national titles and he won six of them right in Tuscaloosa. When you find a coach that wins at the college level, you pay him.

When you find yourself with the greatest coach in college football history, you do whatever it takes to stop him from leaving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Seeing as how Saban is currently 69-years-old, you have to wonder how much gas he has left in the tank. Would he coach into his 80s or is this his final deal?

I honestly have no idea, but I’m sure he’s not done winning national titles just yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Life is good if you’re an Alabama fan. Nick Saban isn’t going anywhere for the next several years, and will almost certainly retire with Alabama. Not a bad life to be living as a fan at all!