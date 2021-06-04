Nick Saban Offers A Scholarship To 14-Year-Old Offensive Lineman Isendre Ahfua

Alabama has offered a scholarship to 14-year-old Isendre Ahfua.

The 6’5″ and 330 pound offensive lineman recently announced on his Twitter that Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have offered him a scholarship to play in Tuscaloosa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After a great evening conversation with @NickSabanTide I’d like to announce that I have received a full ride Scholarship to the University of Alabama ????⚪️⚫️ #RollTide @tfordfsp1 @RealMG96 @RyanClaryFSP #fspfamily ???? pic.twitter.com/P517dRYm8L — Isendre “Papa” Ahfua (@IAhfua) June 3, 2021

I can pretty much guarantee you that Ahfua is the biggest 14-year-old kid that you’ve ever seen in your entire life.

Take a look at a video of him in the locker room below. He already looks like a full grown man.

Yes he’s ONLY 14 years old!!! Everyone meet @IAhfua 6-4 340!! MONSTER!!! He will be one of the countries best! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/ZXMJ5eX1xu — tfordfsp1 (@tfordfsp1) June 3, 2021

According to 247Sports, Ahfua already holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, USC, Utah, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

For a kid that won’t graduate college until 2024, that’s one hell of an impressive list!

I also just love the fact that Nick Saban is out here recruiting kids not old enough to even drive. In fact, they’re years removed from being old enough to drive!

I guess that’s what you have to do if you want to win national titles on a consistent basis.

The good news is that Ahfua will have plenty of time to make his decision, considering the fact he’s 14! However, if he wants to win multiple national titles, Alabama certainly wouldn’t be a bad choice at all.