Watch The Trailer For ‘No Sudden Move’ With Don Cheadle And Jon Hamm

The upcoming movie “No Sudden Move” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “In 1954 Detroit, small-time criminals are hired to steal a document. When their heist goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them — and for what purpose – sends them wending through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Not only does the plot sound intriguing, but the cast is also loaded. Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta are all in the movie. Give the preview a watch below.

I can only speak for myself here, but I love gangster movies like this. Granted, it might not be your traditional crime film, but I would still say it’s close enough.

Anything that covers stealing stuff and being double-crossed is more than good enough for me.

Plus, I’m not sure how much of a better cast you could compile. We’re talking about Cheadle, Hamm, Harbour, Liotta and Del Toro.

As a fan of film, what more could you possibly want?

You can check out “No Sudden Move” starting July 1 in theaters and on HBO Max.