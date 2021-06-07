PBS Reporter Claims Trump ‘Traumatized’ And Left ‘Scars’ On The International Community In Question To Jake Sullivan

PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a Monday briefing if President Biden could heal the “scars” left by former President Donald Trump.

“Can you talk a bit about how President Biden plans to convince our European allies that former President Trump was an anomaly in some ways, all of the things that he did in some ways traumatized those leaders, calling into question the need for NATO, what’s the plan there and is there concern that those scars are gonna be deeper than his ability to address them?”

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are taking their presidential first trip overseas for a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II on June 13. Biden will also attend the Group of 7 (G7) summit meetings and diplomatic meetings in Brussels.

Sullivan said that during the upcoming G7 meetings, the president will focus on showing that the U.S. is “capable” of being a world leader. He emphasized investments in research and development (R&D) and infrastructure. (RELATED: Climate Experts Say Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Filled With ‘Wasteful Spending’ On Green Agenda)

“I think our view going into this trip is that actions speak louder than words,” he said.

“[S]howing that the [U.S] is capable of turning the corner on the pandemic, showing that the [U.S.] is capable of making the dramatic investments that will pull us up and out of this economic recovery and help power global growth, showing the world that we are ultimately capable of making the investments in R&D and infrastructure innovation and workforce.”

“Ultimately setting that foundation for this country will be the most effective way to show the rest of the world that the [U.S.] has the power and purpose to be able to deliver as the world’s leading democracy,” he added.

“So that’s what he’s going to try to demonstrate and he, as I said at the outset, feels that he goes into this from a position of strength because of the record he’s build up over the course of the first quarter.”

The G7 is an annual meeting of democracies from around the world. The 47th meeting is scheduled to take place June 11-13, 2021.