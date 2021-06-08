Man With Prior Sex Crime Conviction Sentenced To 29 Years For Enticing Boys To Send Sexually Explicit Images

An Ohio man was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for enticing male minors to send explicit photos and videos over social media, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Brendan Eardly, 50, reportedly messaged over 60 juveniles across the world through multiple social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and messaging app Kik from October 2015 through August 2018, court documents show, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Eardly offered to be a “gay mentor” to some of the minors and would talk to them about sex or provide sexual advice, according to the DOJ. He requested the minors send him nude and sexually explicit content and sent similar messages to them.

Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to 29 Years in Prison for Soliciting and Producing Child Pornography From Teenage Boys on Social Media: Brendan J. Eardly was sentenced to prison for producing child pornography by enticing juvenile males to send him se… https://t.co/ovKP2Bwqnv — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) June 8, 2021

Eardly purchased gifts for a 13-year-old boy in Utah whom he coerced into sending at least eight images and two videos of child pornography, according to the DOJ. He also sent the boy various images and photos of himself.

He had similar interactions with minor males in California, Colorado, Nevada, New York and Ohio, according to the DOJ. Eardly sometimes sent child pornography he received to other boys he was in contact with. (RELATED: Day Care Employee Sentenced To 50 Years For Using Kids To Make Child Porn, DOJ Says)

Eardly was previously convicted of a sexual offense in Miami County and required to register as a sex offender, according to the DOJ.

