Kid Rock Pins Taylor Swift’s Politics On Her Desire To Be In Movies

Singer Kid Rock claimed Taylor Swift is only interested in politics to further her career.

Kid Rock, a known supporter of President Donald Trump, tweeted about Swift’s politics on Friday.

Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 9, 2019

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period,” the musician tweeted. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.” (RELATED: Kid Rock Points To White House Media, Tells Them Exactly What He Thinks Of Their Trump Coverage)

It is unclear what prompted Kid Rock’s brazen tweet, but Swift recently opened up about her interest in politics in her Vogue cover for September.

The “Reputation” singer became publicly involved in politics after being criticized for not using her platform. She took a stance before the 2018 midterm elections by endorsing Democrats running for office.

“She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples,” Swift once wrote about Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, who was running for the Senate at the time. “She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”

Back in April, Swift donated $113,000 to Tennessee Equality Project after a series of bills were introduced in the Tennessee Senate. The non-profit advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.