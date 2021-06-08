EXCLUSIVE: ‘Cancel Culture Is A Barrier’: Sen. Blackburn, GOP Senators Introduce Legislation Defending Free Speech

A group of Republican Senators will introduce a resolution Wednesday that would recognize the importance of protecting freedom of speech, thought, and expression.

The Daily Caller first obtained the resolution, which was spearheaded by Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn. In the resolution, the Senators call out companies, schools, and professional sports teams that have punished their employees for speaking their minds.

Blackburn was joined by Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.

“Cancel culture is a barrier to a free marketplace of ideas and remains antithetical to the preservation and perpetuation of global democracy,” Blackburn told the Daily Caller. “This resolution recognizes the important role of freedom of expression and ensures that the United States will wholeheartedly defend it.” (RELATED: John Cena Apologizes To China For Calling Taiwan A Country)

READ THE RESOLUTION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

The resolution specifically mentions Liberty High School in Oregon for suspending a student for wearing a shirt that supported former President Donald Trump, and Daryl Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets basketball team, for apologizing after he expressed support on Twitter for protests in Hong Kong. (RELATED: Supreme Court Sides With Christian Student In College Free Speech Case)

Lucasfilm, The New York Times, the University of Southern California, and others are also mentioned in the resolution.

“Resolved, That the Senate recognizes that freedom of expression and freedom of speech are sacred ideals of the United States and should protect the freedom to peacefully express thoughts and opinions without fear,” the resolution states.