‘Joints For Jabs’: State Allows Weed Retailers To Give Out Free Joints To Vaccinated Customers

In a bid to convince more residents to get the coronavirus vaccine, Washington state is allowing licensed marijuana retailers to give out free joints to customers of legal age who receive their vaccine.

The Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) announced Monday it would temporarily allow licensed marijuana retailers to give one free, pre-rolled joint to customers 21 and over who receive a coronavirus vaccine at an in-store vaccination clinic.

“The LCB received multiple requests from cannabis retail licensees to engage in promotions to support state vaccination efforts,” the LCB said in a statement. The allowance is effective immediately and ends July 12.

The LCB also gave an allowance for businesses to offer one free alcoholic drink to customers who show proof of a vaccine. (RELATED: Vaccination Rate Sees ‘Dramatic Increase’ After Lottery Announcement In Ohio)

Approximately 49% of Washington residents are fully vaccinated and at least 58% have received at least their first dose, according to data from The New York Times.

Other states have ramped up their vaccination efforts by offering freebies, as well. West Virginia will be raffling off five custom-made hunting rifles and five custom-made shotguns to any resident who has received at least one of their COVID-19 vaccines during a lottery drawing. Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also announced in April that any resident between the ages of 16 to 35 who gets the vaccine will be given a $100 savings bond.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announces a new vaccine incentive program for residents 16 to 35: “We’re going to give a $100 savings bond to every single one that steps up and takes their vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/guNGW6kowI — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced the state will award 50 four-year scholarships to any public university in the state for 12-17-year-olds who get the vaccine within a certain time frame.