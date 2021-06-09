Editorial

Guy Drills A Beer Can Off A Dude’s Head With A Hockey Puck

Hockey Shot (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1402679784426115090)

One guy has gone viral for an all-time gutsy hockey shot.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports (via Instagram user @Spencer.jenkin), a dude sat down with a beer can on his head as another lined up to fire a puck at it.

In a wildly impressive fashion, the man successfully sent the can of beer flying without inflicting any damage.

I'm not sure how either of those guys is able to walk through doorways with balls that big. That's some next level stuff.

If the guy misses the shot, then he's potentially going to give his friend a bloody and messy face. The margins are so thin, that there is no room for error.

It's like the speech from "Any Given Sunday." Just pure guts!

There is zero chance that I would ever let a guy fire a puck at my head. I’ve already been hospitalized multiple times because of head injuries.

I don’t need another one because a guy shot a puck at my head while aiming at a beer can.

For that reason and many more, major props to both of these dudes!