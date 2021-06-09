Watch The Awesome Trailer For Netflix’s Horror Film Trilogy ‘Fear Street’

Netflix’s “Fear Street” film trilogy looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the trilogy, according to the YouTube description, is, “Wanna hear a killer story? In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While I haven’t read the books, I know great content when I see it, and the full trailer for the “Fear Street” trilogy is straight fire.

Give it a watch below.

This is without a doubt one of the most ambitious undertakings I’ve ever seen out of a streaming giant, and I’m pumped about it.

The three movies will be spread out over three consecutive weekends starting in early July. “Fear Street Part One: 1994” arrives July 2, “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” will drop July 9 and “Fear Street Part Three: 1666” hits Netflix July 16.

Netflix is out here trying to crush home runs at every turn, and I’m here for it. As a fan of “American Horror Story,” I’m sensing very similar vibes, and I say that as a compliment.

Damn, I’m pumped.

Make sure to check it out starting July 2!