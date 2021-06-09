Rep. Lauren Boebert Brings Cardboard Cutout Of Kamala Harris To U.S.-Mexico Border

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert brought a cardboard cutout of Vice President Kamala Harris to the southern border, according to a video she tweeted Tuesday.

I went to the southern border to see what’s up, but I didn’t go alone… pic.twitter.com/m66fet7mUT — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 8, 2021



Boebert said in the video that she went to visit McAllen, Texas, to see “what’s up at the southern border.” She then proceeded to list the things that were occurring at the border which included: illegal aliens and sex offenders crossing the border, gun smuggling, drug smuggling and human smuggling. (RELATED: GOP’s Boebert Attacked For ‘Worst’ Response To Boulder Mass Shooting: Here Is What She Said)

“Unaccompanied children being sent on this journey alone, and even worse, given over to the cartel, that is way, way up,” Boebert said in the video.

The Congresswoman then criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for not visiting the border once during the current border crisis.

“You can’t just hear about what’s happening, you have to come down here to see for yourself, to really understand the devastating reality, at our southern border,” Boebert states. “So I brought Kamala down to see exactly what this regime is responsible for with their man-made crisis.”

Boebert has been a staunch critic of the Biden Administration’s handling of the border crisis. She has also introduced two bills to address the situation there.

“Now Kamala, I want you to stand here and look at what you’ve done,” Boebert as she concluded the video and placed the cutout in front of the border barrier.

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” Harris said in an interview with Lester Holt that aired Tuesday on NBC.