LeBron James’ Upcoming ‘Space Jam’ Movie Looks Shockingly Bad

LeBron James’ upcoming movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” looks unbelievably bad.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is the face of the sequel to Michael Jordan’s incredibly successful movie with the Looney Tunes, and it looks borderline impossible to stomach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below if you can.

???? NEW TRAILER ALERT! ???? LeBron James and the Tune Squad only have one shot to win the highest stakes game of their lives. Watch them battle it out on the court against the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters and HBO Max – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/TC1tnFy0EX — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) June 9, 2021

On one hand, LeBron will have plenty of time to promote “Space Jam: A New Legacy” after getting bounced from the playoffs in the first round.

On the other hand, the idiots who thought we needed a remake or Jordan’s classic film should be banned from working in entertainment ever again.

Why was this movie made? The answer is simple. It’ll make a ton of money in America and possibly even more money in China, which is a country LeBron James wouldn’t criticize if his life depended on it.

This has nothing to do with quality entertainment. This is nothing more than a pathetic money grab, and King James knows it.

There’s no rational person on the planet who can watch the previews for these movies and argue that they look good.

Best of luck to anyone who wastes their money on this movie. For anyone who actually wants to try to sit through it, you can catch it starting July 16.