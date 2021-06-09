Megan Thee Stallion To Lecture At Long Island University, Will Pay One Student’s 4-Year Tuition

Megan Thee Stallion is set to lecture at Long Island University and will be covering one lucky student’s full ride for four years starting in the fall.

The 26-year-old rapper, in partnership with the Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports, And Entertainment at Long Island University, will participate in the schools “Industry Expert Speaker Series,” UPROXX reported in a piece published Wednesday.

The outlet noted the "Savage" hitmaker will "delve deeper into her industry expertise" for the Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports, And Entertainment students.

SCHOLARSHIP GIVEAWAY ALERT I’m helping my hotties pursue their dreams! Education has always been important to me so I’ll be funding a full-ride scholarship for the Roc Nation School of Music,Sports & Entertainment at LIU. All four years – PAID! Apply at https://t.co/fNLcCzPl9G pic.twitter.com/518V4vdg71 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 9, 2021

"Getting an education is incredibly important to me," the superstar rapper shared in a statement. "I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it's a victory."

“It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose,” her statement added.

The “Cry Baby” hitmaker also tweeted to her millions of followers she would be doing a scholarship giveaway and shared information about how people can apply.

The superstar rapper is not only busy with her music career, but is also currently studying Health Care Administration at Texas Southern University, the outlet noted.