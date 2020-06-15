“Outer Banks” stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are dating.

After lots of speculation and rumors around the web, Stokes pretty much confirmed it Sunday night when posted a photo with Cline holding a wine bottle and captioned it, "cats outta the bag."

Their respective characters in the hit show are also dabbling with each other.

View this post on Instagram cats outta the bag ❤️ A post shared by stokes, chase here i am (@hichasestokes) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:54pm PDT

Right off the bat, this is a pro-love publication. As anyone knows, I’m a big wedding season guy. It’s where I do my best work.

So, you’re never going to hear me say anything bad about dabbling in the love game. It’s an even easier decision when Cline looks like she’s a rocket ship to superstardom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie (@madelyncline) on May 7, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

Now, the biggest question is what will happen if this relationship falls apart. Obviously, I’m not cheering for that at all.

Again, I’m pro-love, but these two have the biggest roles on “Outer Banks.” If it goes sideways with them, then it would seem like the writers might be in a gigantic bind.

Having said all of that, I think we’ve found ourselves with a new power couple in Hollywood. “Outer Banks” was a smashing success on Netflix, Cline and Stokes are the two biggest stars and they’re now Instagram official.

We wish them nothing but the best!