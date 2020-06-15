“Outer Banks” stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are dating.
After lots of speculation and rumors around the web, Stokes pretty much confirmed it Sunday night when posted a photo with Cline holding a wine bottle and captioned it, “cats outta the bag.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Their respective characters in the hit show are also dabbling with each other.
Right off the bat, this is a pro-love publication. As anyone knows, I’m a big wedding season guy. It’s where I do my best work.
So, you're never going to hear me say anything bad about dabbling in the love game. It's an even easier decision when Cline looks like she's a rocket ship to superstardom.
Now, the biggest question is what will happen if this relationship falls apart. Obviously, I’m not cheering for that at all.
Again, I’m pro-love, but these two have the biggest roles on “Outer Banks.” If it goes sideways with them, then it would seem like the writers might be in a gigantic bind.
Having said all of that, I think we’ve found ourselves with a new power couple in Hollywood. “Outer Banks” was a smashing success on Netflix, Cline and Stokes are the two biggest stars and they’re now Instagram official.
We wish them nothing but the best!