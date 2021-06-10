Bo Jackson Was Apparently Also A World Class Diver

“My jaw must’ve hit the floor. And all the divers, all the kids that were there, clapping and saying. ‘Oh my god!’ They were all just as shocked and impressed as I was.The element of funny went right out the window. The awe went right up to the roof,” former Auburn dive coach Rick Theobald told Monagan about his reaction.

It’s actually insane how athletic Bo Jackson was in his prime. Hell, he’s probably more athletic now at the age of 58 than most young people are. In fact, I’d bet just about anything on that being true.

Lots of people are called freaks of nature without actually earning that title. Bo Jackson was a legit freak of nature in every sense of the word.

The fact he just showed up to a diving pool for a commercial and pulled off a a double front flip tuck is downright insane.

For anyone who wants to learn more about Bo Jackson’s unreal life and athleticism, watch ESPN’s “You Don’t Know Bo” documentary. It’s outstanding. Trust me, the diving story will make a lot more sense after that “30 for 30.”