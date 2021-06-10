Recommendation Is Made To Expand The College Football Playoff To 12 Teams

The College Football Playoff is nearing an expansion to 12 teams.

According to a release from the CFP, a recommendation is being made to expand the field from four to 12, and will officially be discussed June 17 when the commissioners get together to meet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The expanded field won’t happen for at least two more seasons.

The release stated the following in part on the format:

The proposal calls for the bracket each year to include the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee. No conference would qualify automatically and there would be no limit on the number of participants from a conference. The four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded one through four and each would receive a first-round bye, while teams seeded five through 12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team. (The team ranked #5 would host #12; team #6 would meet team #11; team #7 would play team #10; and team #8 would meet #9.) Under the proposal, the quarterfinals and semifinals would be played in bowl games. The championship game would continue to be at a neutral site, as under the current format.

Do you hear that sound in the background? That’s the sound of millions of fans going crazy after hearing the news.

This is the best news I’ve read in a long time. We knew it was likely going to happen, and it’s now very close to being a done deal.

Twelve teams, six conference champions, six at-large bids and one shot at glory. Buckle up, folks, because this is the real deal.

We knew this day was coming, and it’s now here. I wish you could all see the look on my face right now. The truth of the matter is that I’ve always wanted eight teams in the playoff, but I’m more than down with 12.

Let’s ride! Let’s ride and take this format into the future for decades to come.