Justin Fields Signs $18.87 Million Rookie Deal With The Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has inked his rookie deal.

According to ProFootballTalk, the former Ohio State superstar has signed his rookie deal for $18.871 million fully guaranteed over four years.

Fields, who is competing with Andy Dalton for the starting job, will get a signing bonus north of $11 million after being the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Rookie contracts are obviously pretty slotted at this point, and the old days of huge dollars being thrown around ended a long time ago.

Having said that, getting more than $18 million fully guaranteed is a nice chunk of change for the young NFL passer before playing a single snap of pro ball.

Fields might have fallen further than expected in the draft, but I’m still convinced he’s going to be a star in the NFL.

He’s a freak athlete and has an outstanding arm.

Don’t bet against him. You’ll just end up looking foolish at the end of the day.