Teen Dead After Homeless Man Reportedly Stabbed Her Over 20 Times And Choked Her In Random Attack

A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday from wounds sustained during an attack by a homeless man in Fargo, North Dakota, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

A homeless man attacked Jupiter Paulsen on the morning of June 4 as she was skateboarding from her father’s house to her mother’s, the Herald reported. The man, later identified as 23-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie, allegedly choked and stabbed Paulsen more than 20 times during the attack. The attack itself reportedly lasted more than 20 minutes.

Kollie will be charged with the girl’s murder, a Cass County prosecutor reportedly announced. Prior to Jupiter’s death, Kollie was charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen was stabbed 20 times in a fatal 20-minute attack while skateboarding from her dad’s house to her mom’s house in Fargo on Friday morning. A 23-year-old homeless man is in custody and being charged with murder.@dcexaminer https://t.co/uSemb4WaR5 pic.twitter.com/vSgxbNDepU — Andrew Mark Miller. (@AndyMarkMiller) June 10, 2021

“We just got word from the Doctor today that Our baby girl is too far gone and there isn’t anything they can do. Just to gather family and to say our goodbyes,” her father Robert Paulsen wrote in a June 7 update to an online fundraiser for his daughter’s medical bills.

A garbage worker drove past as Kollie was attacking Jupiter Paulsen, the Herald reported. The worker reportedly claimed Kollie was standing over her with his hands over the girl’s nose and throat.

Kollie then allegedly fled the scene but was tracked to a Walmart, where surveillance footage showed a man matching his description taking clothes into a changing room, according to the Herald. He reportedly reemerged in a new outfit and left the store without paying. Police seized the clothes discarded, blood-covered clothes from the dressing room, the Herald reported.

Kollie denied attacking Paulsen during later questioning but said he used methamphetamine the day prior to her death, the Herald reported. When authorities listed the charges during his arrest, Kollie reportedly asked, “Attempted murder, as is she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?” (RELATED: 13-Year-Old Girl Stabbed To Death By Her Former Friend, Another 13-Year-Old)

A Cass County District Court judge set Kollie’s bail at $1 million cash Monday, the Herald reported.