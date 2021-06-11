UK Prime Minister Gifts Biden A Photo From Wikipedia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented President Biden with a framed photo from wikipedia on Friday during Biden’s first foreign trip to the UK for the G7 summit, according to the Times UK.

The framed photo features an image of a mural dedicated to African-American abolitionist Frederick Douglas, located in Edinburgh, Scotland, that is currently displayed on Douglas’ wikipedia page, according to The Times UK.

Exchanging thoughtful gifts of welcome, @POTUS presented @BorisJohnson with a ???????? made bicycle & helmet, receiving in return a framed photo of a mural in Edinburgh depicting abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who toured the UK & Ireland in 1845-47. pic.twitter.com/bXkJ5wIjgH — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 11, 2021

The mural, painted by renowned Scottish street artist Ross Blair, was photographed by Melissa Highton, a dual US-UK citizen, according to the Times. Blair painted the painting during the height of Black Lives Matter’s protests for racial justice last summer after the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (RELATED: G-7 Summit Parrots Familiar ‘Build Back Better’ Message As Talks Kick Off)

“I’m really excited at the thought of the mural image making its way to the White House,” said Blair in a statement to The Times.

Biden in turn, gifted Johnson a custom-made bike manufactured by award-winning Philadelphia bike maker Stephen Bilenky. The bike was painted in a red, white and blue color scheme and came with a helmet that displayed both the American Flag and the British Union Jack, according to The Times.

Pictures of the “Boris Bike” and helmet from Philadelphia-based @bilenkycycles that Biden gave UK’s Boris Johnson, who was the 1st foreign leader he met with on his 1st overseas trip as president. pic.twitter.com/indVyn6JuS — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 11, 2021

First Lady Jill Biden was gifted a first addition copy of “The Apple Tree”, by Daphne du Maurier by Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson. Jill Biden in turn, presented Johnson with a leather tote back manufactured by US military wives and a silk scarf embroidered with the Presidential seal, according to The Times.