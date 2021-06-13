Packers President Mark Murphy On Aaron Rodgers: ‘He’s A Complicated Fella’

Packers president Mark Murphy stoked the flames of the feud with Aaron Rodgers with some recent comments.

The star quarterback and the franchise have been openly engaging in war over the past couple months, and there's no end in sight. Well, some recent comments from Murphy are bound to only increase tensions.

The Packers president said the following during a recent event at Lambeau Field when discussing the team’s star player, according to NBC 26:

I’m often reminded though… of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away (earlier this year). (Thompson) often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.’ So, I’ll just say that.

I’m sure this will help ease the tensions back in Green Bay! I’m sure calling Aaron Rodgers “complicated” will sit real well with the star passer!

That’s exactly what he wants to hear in order to come back to the negotiating table! Real smart, Mark!

I have no idea whether or not the Packers will dump Rodgers to another team, but I’m very confident that calling him “complicated” won’t help this situation.

That much I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt!

As a fan of the Lions, I can’t wait to see how this feud continues to escalate. I want as much as chaos as possible in Green Bay. It warms my soul!