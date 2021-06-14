STUDY: California Named The Most Fun State In America

California is apparently the most fun state in America.

According to a study from WalletHub based on entertainment, recreation and nightlife, California was named the most fun state in the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Florida, Nevada, New York and Illinois rounded out the top five.

As someone who has been to California multiple times, the state does literally nothing for me. In fact, I think it’s arguably the most overrated place in the USA.

What is great about California? Seriously, what is great about it? The most obvious positive is the weather. Past that, it’s not great.

Have you ever just walked around the streets of Los Angeles? It’s far from impressive. Unless you’re chilling in a rich neighborhood, it’s far from impressive.

Florida and Nevada make a ton of sense being near the top of the list. Both places are awesome. Florida is a blast and Nevada is the home of Las Vegas.

It’s literally impossible to go to Las Vegas and not have a great time. It was a place built for people like me. It’s full of gambling, partying, sports and alcohol.

What more could you ever want?

