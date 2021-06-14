China Accuses US Of ‘Sinister Intentions’ In Calling Out Its Human Rights Abuses

China’s embassy in London accused the United States of having “sinister intentions” in response to a G7 statement that called attention to Beijing’s human rights abuses.

The G7 issued a communique Sunday critical of China’s actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan and called for a transparent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released Monday morning, China’s embassy said the G7 issued “fact-distorting content” that revealed the “sinister intentions of a few countries such as the United States,” according to Reuters.

Chinese embassy in the UK:”The G-7 takes advantage of Xinjiang-related issues to engage in political manipulation and interfere in China’s internal affairs, which we firmly oppose.”

The statement accused the G7 of “lies, rumours and baseless accusations”. https://t.co/bmHqY38AY8 — Sari Arho Havrén (@SariArhoHavren) June 14, 2021

The G7 communique called on China to “respect human rights and fundamental freedoms” in Xinjiang, where China has detained at least one million Uyghur Muslims and is accused of committing genocide. The G7 also said Beijing should allow a “high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong.”

“China’s internal affairs must not be interfered in, China’s reputation must not be slandered, and China’s interests must not be violated,” the Chinese embassy countered. China frequently defends its abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and elsewhere as “internal affairs” not to be talked about by foreign countries.

G7 leaders also called for a transparent Phase 2 COVID-19 origins study, after the initial World Health Organization investigation into the question was compromised by Chinese Communist Party pressures. (RELATED: ‘Cold War Mentality’: China Slams Bipartisan Bill Bolstering American Competitiveness)

China has defended the findings of the WHO study and accused the U.S. and its allies of denying the science: “Politicians in the United States and other countries ignore facts and science, openly question and deny the conclusions of the joint expert group report, and make unreasonable accusations against China.”

Taiwan was another topic addressed in the communique. G7 leaders highlighted the “importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.” Taiwan’s leadership praised the statement and said the island would continue to be a “force for good” as it seeks more international support.

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO leaders say China poses a security challenge, undermines global rules-based order. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 14, 2021

NATO followed up the G7 communique and the subsequent Chinese response with a similar statement Monday, calling for China to “uphold its international commitments and to act responsibly” and criticizing Beijing’s “coercive policies.”