Kevin Hart On People Who Support Cancel Culture: ‘Shut The F**k Up’

Kevin Hart has no time for people who support cancel culture.

Hart has been targeted by the woke mob several times over old jokes he told, and he even stepped down from hosting the Oscars because of his tweets. The star comedian has now made it clear that he has no patience for people who push cancel culture. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hart said the following during a recent interview with the Sunday Times about cancel culture, according to Entertainment Weekly:

If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But when you just talk about… nonsense? When you’re talking, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!’ Shut the f— up! What are you talking about?

Good for Hart for standing up for common sense and truth. The people who support cancel culture are a tiny minority in the population.

Yet, we allow them to control the narrative. The only way that ends is if more and more people step up and push back against their insanity.

Chris Rock, Joe Rogan, Kevin Hart and many others have now spoken up. With every celebrity who steps up, we’re one step closer to ending this nonsense once and for all.

Joe Rogan on “woke culture” pic.twitter.com/2LLaEWFRLX — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 16, 2021

Most importantly, comedians should always push the limits. Not every joke will land, but they should still 100% push the envelope. That’s why they’re comedians!

Comedians are supposed to make you feel uncomfortable at times. That’s how you know they’re doing their job!

Chris Rock Rips Cancel Culture, Says People Are ‘Scared To’ Speak https://t.co/TbyGtspwgU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2021

Props to Hart for ripping people who push cancel culture. We can’t tolerate this garbage.