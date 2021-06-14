Republicans Introduce Resolution To Censure Ilhan Omar, ‘Squad’ For Supporting ‘Recognized Terrorist Organization’

A group of House Republicans introduced a resolution Monday to censure Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and other members of the progressive group called “The Squad” over their comments comparing the U.S. and Israel to terrorist organizations.

The resolution was introduced by Florida Rep. Michael Waltz, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, and New York Rep. Claudia Tenney, and accuses squad members Omar, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib of “publicly support(ing) the actions of a recognized terrorist organization.” The GOP lawmakers were referring to separate comments made by each Democrat, Fox News reported.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to Members of Congress openly defending terrorist attacks by Hamas against our close ally Israel nor their dangerous rhetoric which has contributed to anti-Semitic attacks across the country,” Waltz said in a statement.

“I’ve seen firsthand gross atrocities against women and ethnic minorities at the hands of the Taliban. I’ve personally been fired upon by terrorists hiding behind women and children and seen the Taliban place suicide vests on teenagers,” Waltz continued. “For members of the U.S. Congress to make equivalencies to Israel and the American military, which puts its own soldiers at risk to avoid civilian casualties, is ignorant of the facts, shameful, and should be condemned in the strongest terms.”

The resolution states that “Omar accused the United States of backing crimes against humanity.” The resolution also states that “Ocasio-Cortez accused the Government of Israel of committing ‘human rights abuses,'” says “Tlaib accused the Government of Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ against Palestinians,” and says that Pressley made a comparison between the support of Israel to “supporting oppression, violence, and apartheid.” (RELATED: House Dems Condemn Ilhan Omar For Giving ‘Cover To Terrorist Groups’)

READ THE RESOLUTION HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINIED) — Republicans Introduce Resolution To Censure Ilhan Omar, ‘Squad’ For Supporting… by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

Omar has faced a wave of backlash after she made comments while questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken, equating the “atrocities” of the Taliban and Hamas with the U.S. and Israel. The backlash caused her to release a statement saying she was “no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”

Hamas also released a statement Friday denouncing Omar for her equation of them and the Taliban to Israel and the U.S. (RELATED: Hamas Releases Statement Denouncing Rep. Ilhan Omar For Equating Them With ‘Crimes’ Of America, Israel)

Dr. Basem Naeem of Hamas’ international relations office released the statement, saying that they “appreciate” her stance but would like to describe events accurately.

Omar also has been called out by members in her own party. A group of 12 Democrats released a statement Wednesday night condemning Omar.