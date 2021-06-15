CNN Senior Vice President Of Newsgathering’s Husband Set To Be Ambassador To Israel

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he would select Thomas Nides, the husband of CNN Senior Vice President of Newsgathering Virginia Moseley, as the U.S. ambassador to Israel, according to the Washington Post.

Nides is a Democratic operative who currently serves as the managing director and vice-chairman of the investment banking company Morgan Stanley. He previously served as a State Department official under Hillary Clinton, the Washington Post reported. (RELATED: CNN Dedicates Entire Segment To Mocking Trump Rally Playlist. Here’s What’s On It)

Moseley’s position at CNN involves overseeing “all of CNN’s breaking news coverage and domestic newsgathering for CNN’s domestic bureaus,” including CNN’s coverage plans for the White House, Congress, Justice Department, National Security, and more, according to her bio on CNN’s website.

A CNN spokesperson told the Daily Caller that Moseley does not oversee CNN’s international news coverage and has been working in news for a long time without issue.

“As it relates to potential conflicts, she will recuse herself from anything on domestic Middle East policy,” the spokesperson said.

NBC News senior media reporter Dylan Byers said that it’s unclear if Moseley will move to Jerusalem.

Minor media intrigue here: Tom Nides’ wife Virginia Moseley is the SVP of Newsgathering at CNN. Not clear if she’s moving to Jerusalem (no one at CNN wants to engage on this) but if she does it leaves that post open >> https://t.co/zMtTWTrN4f — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 27, 2021

CNN faced accusations of a conflict of interest after it was revealed that Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Prime Time on CNN, took part in calls where he advised his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how the governor should handle allegations of sexual harassment that had been made against him.