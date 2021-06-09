CNN Dedicates Entire Segment To Mocking Trump Rally Playlist. Here’s What’s On It

CNN hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman made fun of former President Donald Trump’s rally playlist during their Sunday morning show “New Day.”

Keilar said that the network hadn’t talked much about Trump’s speech Saturday night at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention because “it was full of lies,” and then proceeded to mock the playlist used in the background.

The songs Keilar and Berman highlighted on the show included “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC, Barbara Streisand’s “Memory,” “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, “Brain Damage” by Pink Floyd, “You’re Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen and others.

“Not only did his event bring back his old rhetorical hits, but he also brought back the musical ones,” Keilar said.

Others used by Trump include “Start Me Up” by the Rolling Stones, “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty, God Bless The U.S.A. by Lee Greenwood, “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John, “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor and “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC. (RELATED: Trump Drives By Supporters During Presidents Day Rally In Palm Beach)

“Okay but the lesson here … is that if you rock the same soundtrack in the sequel, it all just becomes white noise,” Keilar added.

“This is the actual soundtrack,” Berman continued. “I mean that’s the playlist. Right?”

Keilar did concede that “some of the songs are good,” but said that “the irony is incredible.”

“It’s almost as if someone scripted this,” she said.