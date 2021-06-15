The Internet Digs Up Photo Of Kyler Murray Supporting The Cowboys After Calling Them ‘A**’

The internet reminded Kyler Murray that photos are forever on the web after some recent comments!

The starting quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals recently said the Cowboys have always been “a**,” but it turns out that he used to be a fan! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Growing up in Texas you gotta be a Cowboys fan..” Kyler Murray: “they were always ass.” LMAOOOOOO ???????? pic.twitter.com/uiokn5g5mA — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) June 11, 2021

Following his comments, some fans dug up an old photo of the Texas native rocking Cowboys gear, and it’s another reminder that the internet doesn’t forget.

Is the internet undefeated or is the internet undefeated? Whenever stuff like this happens, it reminds me of Jonah Hill’s “people don’t forget” line from “Superbad.”

It’s true. On the internet, there’s always a paper trail, and this time, it led right to proof that Murray once cheered for the Cowboys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

Now having said all of that, it also doesn’t matter that Murray apparently was a Cowboys fan when he was younger. He’s now the face of the Cardinals and he’s one of the best players in the NFL.

His days of cheering for Dallas are clearly very much behind him as he balls out in Arizona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

Let’s just allow this situation to serve as another reminder that the internet truly doesn’t forget!