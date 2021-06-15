Tina Fey Rips 90s Pop Culture, Says ‘Fun’ And ‘Cool’ Things At The Time Are ‘Terrible’ In Retrospect

Actress Tina Fey called out 1990s pop culture during a conversation at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, Variety reported Saturday.

Fey opened up about how “terrible” 1990s culture was while discussing her upcoming comedy “Girls5eva,” according to the outlet. The movie follows a 1990s girl group that reunited and started to understand the implications of songs they released in the past.

Tina Fey’s newest comedy, #Girls5Eva, follows a ‘90s girl group reuniting after 20 years. Along the way, the group discovers that some of the messages from their songs that were once culturally acceptable, are now very much not https://t.co/Morhw0NAbd — Variety (@Variety) June 13, 2021

“We’re culturally looking back at stuff that we all took as totally normal, fun and just cool in the ’90s, whether it’s the way David Letterman dismantled Lindsey Lohan or an underage Britney Spears singing ‘Slave 4 U,'” Fey said, according to Variety. “We’re all looking back at those things now and being like, ‘Oh, we all cosigned that? Oh, that’s terrible.'” (RELATED: Diane Sawyer’s Interview With Britney Spears About The Governor Of Maryland’s Wife Wanting To Shoot Her Resurfaces)

Singer Britney Spears has been the topic of conversation in the news over the past year due to her conservatorship trial against her father and a bombshell documentary exploring the way Spears was treated by the media.

The documentary, produced by The New York Times, used clips of Diane Sawyer’s 2003 interview with Spears where she implied the pop star was a bad role model for children.

The documentary also prompted singer Justin Timberlake to publicly apologize to Spears.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what is right,” Timberlake said at the time. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”