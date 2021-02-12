Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Janet Jackson, Britney Spears Amid Backlash

Musician Justin Timberlake broke his silence Friday after things he said about Britney Spears resurfaced in the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

Timberlake has faced renewed backlash over things he said years ago in the documentary released Feb. 5.

Justin Timberlake just apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson on Instagram https://t.co/4EPlSTyrMf pic.twitter.com/AkxkMuCjHF — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 12, 2021

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Timberlake wrote. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what is right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.” (RELATED: MAHER: Backlash For 2004 Justin Timberlake-Janet Jackson Wardrobe Malfunction Was Race-Based)

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he continued.

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from,” Timberlake said.

Timberlake went on to acknowledge that the industry is set up to allow white males to succeed.

“It sets men, especially white men, up for success,” Timberlake wrote. “It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

Timberlake and Spears first got together during their days on “The Mickey Mouse Club.” They would later date as their careers grew. Spears and Timberlake took their relationship public in 1999. They had a pretty nasty breakup and Timberlake would publicly talk about taking Spears’ virginity, TMZ reported. He also released his hit single “Cry Me A River,” which was reportedly about Spears.

Later on Timberlake was performing onstage with Jackson when she would suffer an infamous wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl.