1,098 Carat Diamond Found In Botswana, Third Largest In The World

A 1,098-carat diamond was discovered in Botswana and is the third-largest in the world, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

Debswana Diamond Co. announced the discovery of the massive diamond June 1, and the company’s acting managing director Lynette Armstrong presented it to Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, according to the report.

“This is the largest diamond to be recovered by Debswana in its history of over 50 years in operation,” Armstrong said, according to the outlet. “From our preliminary analysis, it could be the world’s third-largest gem-quality stone. We are yet to make a decision on whether to sell it through the De Beers channel or through the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.”

The diamond was discovered at Jwaneng, the world’s richest mine, and is set to be evaluated in the coming weeks by Diamond Trading Co. Botswana. The company’s spokeswoman Rachel Mothibatsela said Debswana would “work with the government of the Republic of Botswana and De Beers to value and sell the diamond to ensure it returns maximum benefit for the people of Botswana,” according to Bloomberg News.

The Diamond Trading Co. is a 50/50 joint venture partnership between the Government of the Republic of Botswana and De Beers Diamond Group, according to the company’s website. (RELATED: Scientists Can Now Create Material Harder Than Diamond)

The largest diamond is the 3,106-carat Cullinan which was found in South Africa in 1905. The second-largest diamond is the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona which was discovered in Botswana in 2015.