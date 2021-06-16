CNN’s Jeff Zeleny Says Snapping At Reporters Is ‘Classic Joe Biden’

CNN chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny said Wednesday that snapping at reporters is “classic” for President Joe Biden.

CNN chief White House correspondent and former Daily Caller reporter Kaitlan Collins asked about Biden’s summit on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and why Biden was “so confident that Putin would change his behavior.” (RELATED: Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Protests Biden-Putin Summit With A ‘Trump Won’ Flag)

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny on Biden snapping at Kaitlan Collins: “That was classic Joe Biden in both respects” “I have never seen a president, covering the last four of them, who is so protected by his aides in terms of often not wanting him to answer some questions.” pic.twitter.com/InvfwKOW5I — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 16, 2021

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior. What the hell? What are you doing all the time?” Biden responded while holding his finger in the air.

Zeleny — who has covered Biden when he was President, Vice President, and a Senator — said “that was classic Joe Biden in both respects — snapping at Kaitlan for asking a perfectly legitimate question.”

“We saw that occasionally during the campaign, I’ve seen it on Capitol Hill, and staffers who have worked for Joe Biden for a long time have seen a flash of temper,” he added. “But he also realized that it was inappropriate, perhaps could be viewed as sexist, so he clearly wanted to clean this up and sort of lighten the mood and take that off the table before getting on a plane as all of the images and the narrative from this summit is set.” (RELATED: Democrats Stop Pursuing Records Of Trump-Putin Meeting As Biden-Putin Summit Begins)

Zeleny added that Biden has failed to “answer questions like that without his aides screaming at him to stop.” “I have never seen a president, covering the last four of them, who is so protected by his aides in terms of often not wanting him to answer some questions,” he said.