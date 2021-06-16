Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Protests Biden-Putin Summit With A ‘Trump Won’ Flag

Osama bin Laden’s niece was protesting President Joe Biden’s Wednesday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland.

In videos posted to Twitter, Noor bin Ladin, 34, was seen standing on a boat waving a flag with the words “Trump won” on it.

One video retweeted by bin Ladin also showed an encounter she had with Swiss authorities. In the video, bin Ladin was interviewed by InfoWars and reaffirmed her belief that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Bin Ladin claimed that political messages are not allowed this week in Switzerland. She said that her pro-Trump posters, with the exception of several American flags, were confiscated by authorities and couldn’t be returned to her until Friday.

“The point that I made to the police… was that apparently, Guatemala is a freer county than Switzerland because we had Guatemalan patriots just last week when Kamala went and visited the country, who had put up signs that Trump won and they were not taken down, they were freely standing there on location, on site and apparently in Switzerland that’s not possible,” bin Ladin said.

Before the police came pic.twitter.com/zkUAsXCiKS — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 15, 2021

WATCH: Police in Switzerland threatened to arrest writer and activist Noor Bin Ladin for organizing a pro-Trump boat flotilla on Lake Geneva ahead of the Biden-Putin summit this week.https://t.co/8dc4vdTfuz — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) June 16, 2021

Bin Ladin, who was born and currently lives in Switzerland, supported Trump during the 2016 and 2020 elections. (RELATED: ‘He Must Be Re-Elected’: Bin Laden’s Niece Says She’s A Trump Supporter And ‘American At Heart’: Report)

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” bin Ladin, who resides in Switzerland, told the New York Post last year.

She continued: “He must be re-elected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

Bin Ladin considers herself a “patriot at heart” and has distanced herself from her uncle and his family. Bin Ladin has been critical of Biden and his leadership on the world stage, calling Wednesday’s summit “a joke.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.