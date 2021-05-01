Saturday Marks The 10-Year Anniversary Of The Navy SEALs Killing Osama Bin Laden

Saturday is the 10-year anniversary of American military forces killing terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden.

On May 1, 2011 (May 2nd in local Pakistani time), a team of guys from SEAL Team 6 flew into Pakistan from Afghanistan, and administered justice from their rifles to the 9/11 mastermind. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Bin Laden brought pain and carnage to the world. With a few squeezes of the trigger, his body hit the ground and America’s greatest terror enemy died like a dog in Pakistan.

I can’t put into words how appreciative we all should be that when it came time to get the job done, our SEALs pulled off an insanely daring raid in a country that is hardly our friend.

Osama Bin Laden was literally hiding out next to a Pakistani military site! Yet, our brave men from SEAL Team 6 didn’t back down or hide.

They sent Bin Laden’s brain flying through the air. For a guy who was responsible for countless deaths, he probably deserved much worse than a quick death.

9/11 rocked our country in a way that we had never seen before. Unlike Pearl Harbor, the majority of people who died on 9/11 were civilians.

Like an absolute coward, Bin Laden targeted defenseless Americans and then ran like a scared animal into hiding.

It might have taken nearly a decade to find him, but when it was time to get him, our guys did a phenomenal job.

#OnThisDay 2011 — President Barack Obama: “Tonight, I can report to the American people and to the world that the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of al Qaeda…” pic.twitter.com/TAFugMu555 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 1, 2021

I was sitting in Bozeman, Montana when word broke on Twitter, and I feel the same way today that I did back then. I feel nothing other than pure joy. When you target innocent American civilians, you deserve to die like a coward.

To everyone involved in the mission to get Osama, this country owes you a huge thank you.