Protestor Parachutes Into European Soccer Game

A protestor parachuted in to a Euro 2020 soccer match Tuesday, disrupting the start of the game and injuring two people in the crowd before being met by security.

The Greenpeace protester parachuted into the Munich stadium from the roof during a match between France and Germany, as seen the wild video posted on Twitter by journalist Max Merrill.

"Can't believe I just caught this on video," Merrill tweeted. "Parachuted into the stadium, got caught in the spider cam and nearly crashed into the crowd. Hope he's ok!"

The message “KICK OUT OIL! Greenpeace” could clearly be read on top of the parachute.

At one point, things took a turn for the worse after the parachute wires got tangled up in the cable-suspended Spidercam and the collision ended up sending debris into the stands injuring “two persons”, Greenpeace spokesman Benjamin Stephan stated, according to The Guardian.

The protestor eventually managed to come to a stop on the ground before he was met by security and given medical attention off the field. The match between the soccer players then was able to resume and start.

Stephan later said it was “never” their “intention” for the parachute to end up inside the stadium and issued an apology.

“The paraglider was to fly over the stadium and drop a latex ball with a message of protest on to the field,” Stephan shared in a statement.

“Technical difficulties meant the pilot was forced to land in the stadium,” he added. “We deeply regret that this put people in danger.”