US

85% Of Democrats Believe CRT Is ‘Good For America,’ Poll Finds

Signs are seen on a bench during a rally against "critical race theory" (CRT) being taught in schools at the Loudoun County Government center in Leesburg, Virginia on June 12, 2021. - "Are you ready to take back our schools?" Republican activist Patti Menders shouted at a rally opposing anti-racism teaching that critics like her say trains white children to see themselves as "oppressors." "Yes!", answered in unison the hundreds of demonstrators gathered this weekend near Washington to fight against "critical race theory," the latest battleground of America's ongoing culture wars. The term "critical race theory" defines a strand of thought that appeared in American law schools in the late 1970s and which looks at racism as a system, enabled by laws and institutions, rather than at the level of individual prejudices. But critics use it as a catch-all phrase that attacks teachers' efforts to confront dark episodes in American history, including slavery and segregation, as well as to tackle racist stereotypes. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Greg Price Contributor
Font Size:

A poll released Wednesday found that Democrats have a significantly more positive view of critical race theory (CRT) than both Republicans and Independents.

The poll found 86% of registered Democrats have a”favorable” or “somewhat favorable” opinion of CRT in comparison to only 6% of Republicans and 20% of Independents. The Economist/YouGov polled 1,500 U.S. adults from June 13-15 on a variety of issues with a 3% margin of error.

CRT teaches that America is fundamentally racist and to view every social interaction, institution, and person in terms of race. (‘Define Critical Race Theory’: Far-Left Activists Quickly Shift Goalposts As Parents Nationwide Rebel)

The poll also found 91% of Republicans and 76% of Independents said they had an “unfavorable” or “very unfavorable” opinion of CRT. In comparison, only 9% of Democrats said the same.

The poll also found stark differences on partisan lines regarding whether CRT is “good for America.” Most Democrats (85%) said CRT is “good for America,” as opposed to 88% of Republicans and 72% of Independents who said it was “bad for America.”

Of the respondents, 21% of Democrats, 32% of Republicans and 30% of Independents said they have heard about CRT “a lot.” Across party lines, 30-35% of Republicans, Democrats and Independents said they heard “nothing at all” about CRT.

When asked “Do you have a good idea of what Critical Race Theory is?” 47% of Democrats, 63% of Republicans, and 55% of Independents answered in the affirmative. Across party lines, 22-24% of Republicans, Democrats and Independents answered that they did not have a good idea of what CRT is.

In recent months, several Republican states have increased their efforts to ban the teaching of CRT in schools. Parents have also flocked to school board meetings demanding the practice be kept away from their children.