Tyson Fury Calls Deontay Wilder A ‘Pu**y’ And Mentally Weak During Press Conference

Tyson Fury didn’t hold back during the Tuesday press conference for his fight against Deontay Wilder.

Fury and Wilder are slated to meet July 24 in Las Vegas for their rubber match, and the British-born boxer dominated the press conference to hype the event.

Fury, who destroyed Wilder in their second fight, referred to his opponent as mentally weak for not answering questions and then called him a “pu**y” once the event was over.

Tyson Fury calls Deontay Wilder mentally weak for showing up to press conference and refusing to answer questions (via @trboxing) pic.twitter.com/vM8C9AYuoQ — BroBible (@BroBible) June 15, 2021

Tyson Fury calls Deontay Wilder a “pussy” for ending 5 minute long stare down (via @trboxing) pic.twitter.com/32hpMEE161 — BroBible (@BroBible) June 15, 2021

If this is the kind of energy Wilder is taking into the July 24 bout, then he’s going to get destroyed again.

Fury annihilated Wilder in their second bout after the first was a draw, and we might be in for a repeat of that performance.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

The star out of England is calm, cool and collected. Wilder wearing headphones and not answering questions is such a hardo move that you just have to mock it.

I’m tuning in no matter what, but it seems like Fury is about to finish with a record of 2-0-1 against Wilder. It might not even be close on July 24.

Go, Fury, go! He’s the best thing for the sport of boxing, and I have no doubt he’s going to slice and dice Wilder when they meet again.