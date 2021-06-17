Editorial

Nikola Jokic Is Living His Best Life In Serbia After Getting Bounced From The Playoffs

Nikola Jokic (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Nikola Jokic doesn’t seem to have a care in the world now that his NBA season is over.

The Nuggets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs after being swept by the Phoenix Suns, but Jokic isn’t sweating it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a photo tweeted by BroBible, the NBA MVP was back in Serbia being pulled around by a big horse, and it’s a straight vibe.

Do we think Jokic is still thinking about being ejected from his final game of the season? I think the answer to that is an overwhelming no.

Sure, his season came crashing down in really bad fashion when Denver was swept by Phoenix and he was tossed, but he’s also clearly not sweating it.

There’s always been something hilarious about massive humans riding or being pulled by horses. It’s hard to describe, but it’s true.

Look at how small that cart looks with Jokic on it! It’s incredibly tiny, but he’s still vibing out. He has his shades on, a sleeveless shirt and a hat on backwards.

That dude is living!

Props to Jokic for enjoying his offseason in hilarious fashion.