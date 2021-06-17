Nikola Jokic Is Living His Best Life In Serbia After Getting Bounced From The Playoffs

Nikola Jokic doesn’t seem to have a care in the world now that his NBA season is over.

The Nuggets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs after being swept by the Phoenix Suns, but Jokic isn't sweating it.

In a photo tweeted by BroBible, the NBA MVP was back in Serbia being pulled around by a big horse, and it’s a straight vibe.

Nikola Jokic has been spotted back in Serbia and he’s absolutely LIVING ???? pic.twitter.com/JuxuVNXQsZ — BroBible (@BroBible) June 16, 2021

Do we think Jokic is still thinking about being ejected from his final game of the season? I think the answer to that is an overwhelming no.

Sure, his season came crashing down in really bad fashion when Denver was swept by Phoenix and he was tossed, but he’s also clearly not sweating it.

Jokic got ejected after this hard foul on Payne ???? pic.twitter.com/EvG1Dfvuub — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

There’s always been something hilarious about massive humans riding or being pulled by horses. It’s hard to describe, but it’s true.

Look at how small that cart looks with Jokic on it! It’s incredibly tiny, but he’s still vibing out. He has his shades on, a sleeveless shirt and a hat on backwards.

That dude is living!

Anyways one day I’d like to know what Jokic said here cause his expression never changed and it was unsettling pic.twitter.com/b6wK67KJQd — Dom2K☘???? (@Dom_2k) June 14, 2021

Props to Jokic for enjoying his offseason in hilarious fashion.