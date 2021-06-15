Video Shows Nikola Jokic’s Brothers Ready To Defend Him After He Was Ejected

Nikola Jokic’s brothers don’t appear to be men you want to mess with.

The NBA MVP and Denver star was ejected during game four of the Nuggets/Suns series after a tough but not unreal foul on Cameron Payne.

Jokic got ejected after this hard foul on Payne ???? pic.twitter.com/EvG1Dfvuub — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

Now, videos have surfaced of his brothers, whose names are Strahinja and Nemanja, in the stands, and they were ready to rush the court to defend their brother.

You can watch them both below.

Nikola Jokic’s brothers were ready to run on the court to protect him ???? (via @soo_sue_mee) pic.twitter.com/UifrLRQidU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2021

The Jokic brothers wanted every piece of available smoke ???????????? pic.twitter.com/pmUUb4gELw — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 15, 2021

Do those two Serbian men look like guys you want to get into a fight with once tensions boil over? The answer to that is a firm no.

The Jokic brothers might be the most intimidating people associated with the NBA. Those two dudes were ready to throw down to protect their brother.

They weren’t even going to hesitate!

Jokic doesn’t give a fuckpic.twitter.com/qeUaf0WBId — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2021

I’ve had a few interactions with Serbians in my life, and they’re just cut from a different cloth. To put it as simply as possible, Serbs are some tough dudes.

Judging from the two videos above of Strahinja and Nemanja, they’re not an exception to the rule!

Props to the pair of them for having their brother’s back!