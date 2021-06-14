Editorial

Nikola Jokic Ejected In Laughable Fashion Against The Suns

Nikola Jokic (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1404253111108083714)

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was tossed in laughable fashion Sunday night during a 125-118 loss to the Suns.

During the elimination game for Denver, Jokic handed out a hard foul during the third quarter, and ended up getting ejected! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the league’s MVP was tossed from an elimination game over a hard foul that most certainly didn’t warrant getting tossed. You can watch the play below.

The NBA is so soft that it’s honestly shocking at times. Was that a foul? Yes. Was it some super insane foul that should have resulted in an ejection? Not even close.

He was clearly swiping for the ball when he swiped Cameron Payne. It’s a foul, but it’s nothing past the line.

The NBA is quickly becoming a joke. If you breathe on someone, then the arena has to be shut down by a SWAT team apparently.

It’s embarrassing. The Detroit Pistons of the late 1980s and early 1990s would never tolerate this kind of softness.

If this is the kind of product the league is putting on the floor, then I’m not sure why fans would even bother watching. This is basketball. Tough fouls happen.

Throwing out the league’s MVP during an elimination game is so stupid that it’s beyond words. What an embarrassing night for the NBA.