Nikola Jokic Ejected In Laughable Fashion Against The Suns

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was tossed in laughable fashion Sunday night during a 125-118 loss to the Suns.

During the elimination game for Denver, Jokic handed out a hard foul during the third quarter, and ended up getting ejected!

Yes, the league’s MVP was tossed from an elimination game over a hard foul that most certainly didn’t warrant getting tossed. You can watch the play below.

Jokic got ejected after this hard foul on Payne ???? pic.twitter.com/EvG1Dfvuub — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

The NBA is so soft that it’s honestly shocking at times. Was that a foul? Yes. Was it some super insane foul that should have resulted in an ejection? Not even close.

He was clearly swiping for the ball when he swiped Cameron Payne. It’s a foul, but it’s nothing past the line.

Jokic doesn’t give a fuckpic.twitter.com/qeUaf0WBId — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2021

The NBA is quickly becoming a joke. If you breathe on someone, then the arena has to be shut down by a SWAT team apparently.

It’s embarrassing. The Detroit Pistons of the late 1980s and early 1990s would never tolerate this kind of softness.

Anyways one day I’d like to know what Jokic said here cause his expression never changed and it was unsettling pic.twitter.com/b6wK67KJQd — Dom2K☘???? (@Dom_2k) June 14, 2021

If this is the kind of product the league is putting on the floor, then I’m not sure why fans would even bother watching. This is basketball. Tough fouls happen.

“I wanted to change the rhythm of the game … so I tried to make a hard foul.” Jokic speaks out on the foul that got him ejected from Game 4. (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/ZWtBvFDrLd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021

Throwing out the league’s MVP during an elimination game is so stupid that it’s beyond words. What an embarrassing night for the NBA.