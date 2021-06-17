Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

The family of former Republican Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge said Wednesday that he was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., after suffering a stroke.

Ridge, who had served as the country’s first Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary from 2003 to 2005, suffered a stroke Wednesday morning in his Bethesda, Maryland, home, his family announced in a post on Ridge’s Twitter.

The Ridge family wishes to share the following news about Tom. pic.twitter.com/o2IyIsYL0d — Gov. Tom Ridge (@GovRidge) June 16, 2021

His family added that he had not lost consciousness when he arrived at the medical facility’s emergency department. (RELATED: Gov. Tom Ridge Resigns From Bloomberg’s New Gun Control Group)

Once admitted to the hospital, Ridge “underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot,” according to the statement from his family.

“The family requests your prayers for a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as events warrant,” the statement continued.

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon were among those who expressed their best wishes for Ridge’s recovery.

Frances and I are sending our prayers to the Ridge family.



Wishing Governor Ridge a full and swift recovery. https://t.co/w1Sl98Kcyw — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 16, 2021

Ridge served as governor of Pennsylvania over two terms from 1995 to 2001, according to an official biography.

Ridge was appointed as the first Homeland Security Adviser in Oct. 2001 by former President George W. Bush following the Sep. 11, 2001 terror attack and then the first Secretary of Homeland Security in 2003, according to the biography.

Ridge supervised the creation of the color-coded Homeland Security Advisory System (HSAS), which was later replaced in 2011, during his career as DHS Secretary, CNN reported.

After his political career in public office ended, Ridge went on to form Ridge Global LLC, a District of Columbia-based risk management firm.

In September 2020, Ridge endorsed Joe Biden for president, according to CNN.