Kim Kardashian Admits Sex Tape Gave ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ ‘Massive Initial Success’

Reality star Kim Kardashian admitted without her sex tape “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” wouldn’t have had the “massive initial success” the show did.

“Do you feel that the show would have had its massive initial success without the publicity that surrounded the sex tape?” talk show host Andy Cohen asked during the reunion taping of the show, referencing the 2007 sex tape with her then-boyfriend, Willie “Ray J” Norwood. The comments were noted by Page Six Friday. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

“Looking back, probably not,” Kardashian replied. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Was Warned Not To Date Her Due To Her Sex Tape)

The reality TV star also said she’s “absolutely” thought about what she would tell her four kids if they asked her about it.

“I haven’t had to as of yet and luckily I think that so many years have gone on and so many things have happened positively that it really erases that,” she added. “It is something I have to live with for the rest of my life.”

She also shared how she believes “everything happens for a reason” and she learned from it, despite the fact she wished she could “erase” it from the “stupid things” she’s done.