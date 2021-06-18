Meghan McCain Weighs In On Sinema Wanting To Become ‘The Next John McCain’

Meghan McCain weighed in Friday on Politico’s reporting that Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona told advisors she wanted to be “the next John McCain,” on the 2018 campaign trail.

“I do believe when she makes decisions she thinks about what [John McCain] would do, which is both surprising and nice and interesting — and not what I expected from her at all,” McCain told Politico.

“I think she’s pretty fearless,” she added. “She’s not scared of being uncool with the woke left. Politically she’s pretty well-tuned to the state in a lot of ways.”

Sinema has stood against some of the more progressive agenda items pushed by her liberal colleagues, including eliminating the filibuster and establishing a $15 minimum wage. The John McCain-esque thumbs down she gave when objecting to the latter angered many liberal lawmakers, according to The New York Times.

“I love her,” McCain said on ABC’s The View in 2019. “I think she’s been very surprising for Arizona, because she ran and her record was very, very left and she’s sort of come out as this true moderate, in the spirit of, I think, so many Arizona politicians before her.” (RELATED: Democrats Pan ‘Very Dangerous’ Bipartisan Approach To Infrastructure)

Sinema often associates with Republicans, such as Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, more than with Democratic colleagues, according to Politico. She’s also a lead negotiator for a group of bipartisan senators working toward an infrastructure deal.

“She’s still new, that’s the bottom line,” a senior Democratic Hill official told Politico. “Do you think if the Republicans were in the majority they would care about Sinema? She has to be wary of the relevancy trap. You can easily be beguiled by the moment. It’s a mistake of early legislators who want to make inroads with the other side at the expense of their own caucus, of their advancement and at the expense of their state.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.